Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,705 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7,606.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.