Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.