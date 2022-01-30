Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

