Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,965 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Old Second Bancorp worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

OSBC stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

