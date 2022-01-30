ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

