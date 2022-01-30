Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $236.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

