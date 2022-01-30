Contrasting VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VAALCO Energy and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.68 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.64 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.53 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its stock price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15% Viking Energy Group -190.91% N/A -54.15%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

