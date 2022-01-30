Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,118.85.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The firm has a market cap of C$758.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

