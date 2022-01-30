Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. 1,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 810,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

