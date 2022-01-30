Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

