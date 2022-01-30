Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

