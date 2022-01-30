CPUchain (CPU) Market Cap Hits $22,591.72

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $22,591.72 and $11.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPUchain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,377,500 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

