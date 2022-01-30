Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

