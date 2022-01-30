Creative Planning Invests $238,000 in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of NI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NODK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in NI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $391.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

