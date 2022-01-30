Creative Planning Makes New $233,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Creative Planning bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 147.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

