Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $182.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

