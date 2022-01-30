Credit Suisse AG Purchases 209,179 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,179 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Elanco Animal Health worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

