Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,673 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $53,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

