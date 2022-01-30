Credit Suisse Group Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$59.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.49. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The stock has a market cap of C$28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.