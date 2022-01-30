Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $12,690.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

