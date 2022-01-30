Critical Review: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Capital Bancorp and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.29% 21.93% 1.83% First of Long Island 33.05% 10.80% 1.08%

32.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.23 $25.82 million $2.83 9.01 First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.45 $41.20 million $1.87 11.35

First of Long Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.