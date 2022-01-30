Critical Survey: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) versus BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BeiGene and 9 Meters Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 0 8 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

BeiGene currently has a consensus price target of $390.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.16%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 533.20%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than BeiGene.

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -122.41% -35.06% -23.40% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -73.84% -63.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeiGene and 9 Meters Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $308.87 million 70.61 -$1.60 billion ($14.20) -15.00 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$61.50 million N/A N/A

9 Meters Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

Summary

BeiGene beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

