Critical Survey: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) versus Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PCTEL alerts:

53.9% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for PCTEL and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

PCTEL currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.92%. Given PCTEL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PCTEL is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 2.03% 3.55% 2.84% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCTEL and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $77.46 million 1.19 $3.42 million $0.09 56.11 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

PCTEL beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.