Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

