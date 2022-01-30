CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0026 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.