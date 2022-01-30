CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

