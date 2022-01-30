CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
