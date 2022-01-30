CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Holdings Increased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 331,799 shares during the quarter. CTI BioPharma makes up 10.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 8.54% of CTI BioPharma worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 200.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

