Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,029 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

