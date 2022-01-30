Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cutera were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $4,587,000.
CUTR stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
