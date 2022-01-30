Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cutera were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $4,587,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.