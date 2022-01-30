CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVI. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of CVI opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

