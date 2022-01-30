DA Davidson Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCF. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

