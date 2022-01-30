Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.00

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 20389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 4.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.