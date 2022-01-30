Dash Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $139.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $95.80 or 0.00252490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,555,674 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

