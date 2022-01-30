Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 295.4% in January

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 295.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

