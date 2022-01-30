Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 295.4% in January

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 295.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.47.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
