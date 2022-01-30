DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Black Hills makes up 1.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

