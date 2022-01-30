DC Investments Management LLC Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 26.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

Shares of CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

