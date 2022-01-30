DC Investments Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.39.

NYSE BILL opened at $168.06 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

