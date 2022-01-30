DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

