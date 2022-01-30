De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Short Interest Update

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of DLUEY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. De La Rue has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.06.
About De La Rue
