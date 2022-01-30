DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Top Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

