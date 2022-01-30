Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 15,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $4,409,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

