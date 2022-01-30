Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Design Therapeutics worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.