Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 7.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.22. 6,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 148,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,975 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.