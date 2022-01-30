Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,604 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of SI-BONE worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

