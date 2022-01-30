Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $692.28 million and a P/E ratio of 349.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

