Deutsche Bank AG Has $533,000 Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Triple-S Management worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

