Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Woodward were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Woodward by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Woodward by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $108.86 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

