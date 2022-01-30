Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Scorpio Tankers worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $793.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.