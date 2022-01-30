Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,867 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DHT were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DHT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

