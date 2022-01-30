Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Raised to €14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

